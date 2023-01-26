BMO Capital Markets Cuts Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$0.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGI. Pi Financial lowered shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cormark cut Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Gold stock remained flat at C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,161. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

