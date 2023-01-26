BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $135.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.