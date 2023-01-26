BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 183,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.65. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$12.95 and a 12-month high of C$15.30.

