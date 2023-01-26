Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.52). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

