BlueArk (BRK) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.32 million and $689,371.67 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,003.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00577240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00189360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00043606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00107334 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $715,984.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

