Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading Down 1.4%

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.28.

