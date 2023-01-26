Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading 40% Higher

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) traded up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 11,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 17,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Blackstone Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

