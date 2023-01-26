Blackstone Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.03.

BX stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,297,285 shares of company stock valued at $172,508,262. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

