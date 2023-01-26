BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 2,430.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MUE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 33,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

