BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $751.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $722.96 and its 200-day moving average is $673.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

