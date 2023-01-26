BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading Down 1%

Shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.65. 2,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000.

