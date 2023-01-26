BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, an increase of 1,236.3% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BOE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 173,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,233. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
