BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, an increase of 1,236.3% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BOE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 173,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,233. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,152,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,850 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

