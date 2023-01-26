Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $156.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00045786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

