Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98,277.64 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $98,277.64 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00223277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00104883 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00036119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

