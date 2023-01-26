BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $22,981.64 or 0.99974481 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $155.29 million and approximately $48.50 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00217604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,141.07942023 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,623,782.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

