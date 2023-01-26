BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 206.6% in January

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 206.6% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

