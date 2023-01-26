Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of IGE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. 184,684 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

