Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.21. 355,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $149.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

