Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.73. 602,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,557. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.