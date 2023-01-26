Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 319,715 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13.

