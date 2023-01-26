Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000.

SLQD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

