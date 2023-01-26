Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. ShockWave Medical makes up about 1.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ShockWave Medical worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.77. 121,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,233. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average is $248.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $733,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $13,110,504. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

