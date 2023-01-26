Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

