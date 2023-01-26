Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 777 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,886. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock worth $80,212,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.