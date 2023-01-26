Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 4.9%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. 5,501,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,913,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on BNGO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Bionano Genomics Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
