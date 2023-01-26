Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $23.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $23.21 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $17.04 per share.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $292.34 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.