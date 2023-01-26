Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOAF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 317,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.