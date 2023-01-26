Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Trading Up 5.4%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $482.51 and last traded at $481.33. Approximately 19,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 144,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

