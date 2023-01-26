Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.10. 216,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.