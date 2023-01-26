Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 50,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $271.88. The company had a trading volume of 356,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.70 and its 200 day moving average is $261.04. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

