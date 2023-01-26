Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.55. The company had a trading volume of 174,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.