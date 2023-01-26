Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,606. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.