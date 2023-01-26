Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $140.84. 1,203,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

