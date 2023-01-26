Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $166.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

