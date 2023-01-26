Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,136. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

