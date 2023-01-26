Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,601 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

TXN stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.60.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

