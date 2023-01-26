Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 242.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,941. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

