Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,812. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $95.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

