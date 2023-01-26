Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLPH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 17,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,009. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

