Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0409

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $164.43 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

