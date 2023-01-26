Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,549. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.