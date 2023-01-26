BCE (NYSE:BCE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.48.

BCE stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 112.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in BCE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 103,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,158,940,000 after buying an additional 67,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

