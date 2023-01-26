Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 76,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

