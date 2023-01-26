Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

