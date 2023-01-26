Barclays Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $160.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.14.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.45 on Monday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.