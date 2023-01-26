Barclays Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $193.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $481.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

