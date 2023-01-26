Barclays Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $114.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

