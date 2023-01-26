Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,107.55

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $2,107.55 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

