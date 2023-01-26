Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Banner Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

