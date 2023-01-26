Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OZK opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

